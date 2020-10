SEVENTEEN has made their much-anticipated return!

On October 19, the group launched their particular album “; [Semicolon]” together with the music video for the title observe.

“HOME;RUN” is a swing-based dance observe composed by Woozi, BUMZU, and Nmore, and with lyrics by Woozi, BUMZU, Vernon, and Seungkwan. The lyrics categorical ardour of youth and likewise present a comforting message.

Try the music video beneath: