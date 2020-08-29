Watch: SEVENTEEN Members Surprise “I-LAND” Contestants In Preview For Next Week

SEVENTEEN’s efficiency unit shall be giving the “I-LAND” contestants some pointers within the subsequent episode!

On the finish of the August 28 broadcast of the present, a preview was proven for subsequent week that reveals SEVENEEN’s Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino visiting the “I-LAND” amenities.

Originally of the preview, the 11 remaining contestants are stunned by the information that they’ll be listening to the present standing of worldwide votes, earlier than the voting closes.

Afterwards, it’s shared that the trainees will tackle a mission for unit choice that entails overlaying two SEVENTEEN songs with completely different ideas. The SEVENTEEN dance unit arrives on the coaching amenities, stunning the contestants.

Hoshi encourages the trainees as he says, “Be shameless! Be entertaining! Let’s go!” and a staff of contestants is proven doing the choreography to SEVENTEEN’s “Fairly U.” Hoshi continues to yell, “Give us that explosive power!” and the fellows later cheer, “Another time!” Hoshi even will get within the coaching room himself to do the dance with them.

The preview goes on to announce the third take a look at is between “Chamber 5 (Dream of Goals)” with a “refreshing” idea versus “Flame On” with an “explosive” idea. The trainees are instructed that they need to placed on a efficiency that fits every idea. A preview of one of many songs contains dancers waking up after mendacity on the ground coated by blankets.

Storyteller Namgoong Min then reminds everybody that one contestant shall be eradicated primarily based on the worldwide vote. The worldwide viewer vote finishes on the finish of the day on August 29 (midnight KST), and Jake shall be receiving twice the quantity of votes as a result of producer profit he earned on this week’s episode.

Watch the preview under!

