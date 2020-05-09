Watch: SEVENTEEN Performs “Residence” Together With Child Contestants On “Oh! My Half, You”

SEVENTEEN lately appeared on MBC’s “Oh! My Half, You” (literal translation) to sing their track “Residence” along with two contestants.

“Oh! My Half, You” is a spread present that follows two groups of musicians as they hearken to the voices of 5 thriller contestants. As they attempt to uncover their identities, the musicians choose who they wish to associate and carry out with.

On the April 9 broadcast of this system, the competing musicians have been SEVENTEEN and Heize. In the long run, SEVENTEEN picked baby contestants “Little Park Hyo Shin” and “Who Does Effectively” to carry out “Residence” along with Seungkwan, Woozi, and Hoshi.

Watch the complete efficiency beneath!

MBC’s “Oh! My Half, You” airs each Saturday at 9:05 p.m. KST.