Watch: SEVENTEEN Premieres New Tracks And Takes Trip Down Memory Lane On “Heng:garæ” Comeback Show

SEVENTEEN premiered their new tracks by way of an Mnet comeback present!

On June 22, the group made a return with their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” and its title observe “Left & Proper.” On an Mnet comeback present that night, SEVENTEEN carried out songs from their mini album for the very first time.

As a part of the present, additionally they took a visit down reminiscence lane. They first went to a kimchi stew restaurant that they used to go to loads as trainees, and the members mentioned, “It’s not precisely the identical because it was earlier than, but it surely nonetheless has the identical ambiance as again then. We used to return right here if we received hungry after singing practise.”

They subsequent went to an appearing faculty that Jeonghan had attended earlier than he turned a SEVENTEEN member. Jeonghan was comfortable to satisfy his previous instructor however yelled when he discovered they nonetheless had movies of him from earlier than his debut.

The group additionally visited the venue the place they’d held their first live performance. DK reminisced about their “MANSAE” promotions in 2015 and mentioned, “I believe that again then, I laid down my life throughout every efficiency. I considered it as an extension of being a trainee. It was powerful.”

The members then received a shock as they had been gifted with messages from their followers on display screen. They had been touched by their followers’ phrases and mentioned, “We’re right here due to all of you. We hope that the album ‘Heng:garæ’ will likely be a supply of power and help for many individuals.”

Through the particular, SEVENTEEN carried out their new tracks “Left & Proper,” “Fearless,” and “My My” off their new album for the primary time. In addition they staged a efficiency of “HIT” and carried out “MANSAE” with new choreography!

Watch them beneath:

Supply (1)