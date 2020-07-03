Watch: SEVENTEEN Scores 2nd Win For “Left & Proper” On “M Countdown”; Performances By Sunmi, Hwasa, IZ*ONE, And More

SEVENTEEN took dwelling a second trophy for “Left & Proper”!

The songs within the working for first place on the July 2 episode of “M Countdown” had been SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Proper” and IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan.” SEVENTEEN got here in first with a complete rating of 10,705 to IZ*ONE’s 6,650.

Watch their efficiency and win under!

Performances on this week’s episode had been additionally by DAY6’s Wonpil and Dowoon, VERIVERY, Sunmi, AB6IX, Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ), Weeekly, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Golden Baby, NATURE, DIA, Stray Children, 3YE, IZ*ONE, A.C.E, N.Flying, CLC’s Yeeun, Weki Meki, and CRAVITY.

Verify them out under!

3YE – “YESSIR”

A.C.E – “Stand by You”

NATURE – “Ladies”

Weeekly – “Weeekly Day” and “Tag Me (@Me)”

CRAVITY – “Cloud 9”

Yeeun – “Barbie”

Stray Children – “God’s Menu”

VERIVERY – “Lovely-x”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

DIA – “Hug U”

Weki Meki – “OOPSY”

Cho Seung Youn – “Accident”

Cho Seung Youn – “Love Me More durable”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “Bedlam”

AB6IX – “Surreal”

AB6IX – “The Reply”

N.Flying – “Flower Fantasy”

Wonpil and Dowoon – “At present” (authentic by O.WHEN)

IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”

Hwasa – “Intro: No one Else” and “Maria”

Sunmi – “pporappipam”

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!