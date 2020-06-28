General News

Watch: SEVENTEEN Shares Summer Vibes In Choreography Video For “Left & Proper”

June 28, 2020
On June 27, SEVENTEEN shared the choreography video for his or her newest title monitor, “Left & Proper!”

SEVENTEEN made their comeback with “Left & Proper” and the EP “Heng:garæ” on June 22. The mini album went on to carry out properly on iTunes charts all over the world and broke the group’s first-week gross sales file inside 4 days of its launch.

Not like their earlier comeback, “Left & Proper” highlights SEVENTEEN’s refreshing power and relaxed vibe in an ideal dance monitor for the summer time warmth.

Try the video under!

