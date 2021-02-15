Watch: SEVENTEEN Shares Sweet Self-Composed Song Thanking Their Fans “For Being Born” On CARAT Day

SEVENTEEN celebrated the birthday of their official fan membership in an particularly considerate means!

Along with being Valentine’s Day, February 14 holds one other which means for SEVENTEEN and their followers: it’s additionally CARAT Day, the anniversary of the day SEVENTEEN’s fandom was formally given its title “CARATs.”

After holding a particular Naver V Reside broadcast in honor of the event, SEVENTEEN ended the day by releasing a self-composed tune entitled “Comfortable Birthday” for his or her followers. (The Korean title of the tune interprets to “Thanks for being born.”)

The brand new lyric video begins with the caption, “Let’s not go all the way in which to ‘adversity’ and ‘hardship,’ however let’s positively embrace the phrase ‘love.’” The captions then adorably reveal that “CARAT Woozi” wrote each the music and the lyrics for the tune.

Comfortable CARAT Day! Try SEVENTEEN’s “Comfortable Birthday” tune beneath: