Watch: SEVENTEEN Shows All The Details Of Their Dynamic Choreography For “HOME;RUN”

SEVENTEEN places on a efficiency worthy of a Broadway stage of their “HOME;RUN” choreography video!
On October 24, the group delighted followers with a full take a look at their enjoyable dance for the title observe off their particular album “; [Semicolon],” which got here out on October 19.
Hoshi beforehand talked about taking up a brand new problem with the choreography for “HOME;RUN.” He stated, “We included very exuberant and dynamic choreography much like that of a musical efficiency. I believe we spent lots of time making an attempt to make the actions eye-catching. We stored considering, ‘What haven’t we tried earlier than?’ and that’s how the efficiency was made.”
