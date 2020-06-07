General News

Watch: SEVENTEEN Surprises Fans With Touching New Song “Us, Once more”

June 7, 2020
SEVENTEEN has revealed a model new tune titled “Us, Once more”!

On June 7, a video of “Us, Once more” that includes lyrics handwritten by the SEVENTEEN members was revealed on the group’s official YouTube channel. The video was uploaded at precisely 5:26 p.m. KST, including to the that means of the tune as SEVENTEEN’s debut anniversary is on Could 26.

The lyrics are a restructured compilation of the completely different textual content that appeared on the finish of each episode of SEVENTEEN’s documentary sequence “SEVENTEEN: Hit the Street.”

Hearken to “Us, Once more” under:

SEVENTEEN is gearing up for a comeback on June 22.

