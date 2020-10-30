Watch: SEVENTEEN Takes 2nd Win For “HOME;RUN” On “M Countdown” Halloween Particular; Performances By TWICE, TXT, NCT U, And More

General News

SEVENTEEN Takes 2nd Win For "HOME;RUN" On "M Countdown" Halloween Particular; Performances By TWICE, TXT, NCT U, And More

October 30, 2020
SEVENTEEN has claimed their second music present trophy for “HOME;RUN”!

On the October 29 episode of the Mnet music present, the candidates for first place have been BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” and SEVENTEEN’s “HOME;RUN.” SEVENTEEN in the end took the win with a complete of seven,724 factors.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN! Watch their efficiency and win under:

Different performers on right now’s Halloween particular included TWICE, TXT, NCT U, The Boyz, CIX, MONSTA X’s Kihyun, B1A4, VERIVERY, LOONA, PENTAGON, DRIPPIN, P1Harmony, JBJ95, EVERGLOW, WJSN CHOCOME, Weki Meki, WEi, CRAVITY, Weeekly, and Punch.

Take a look at their performances under!

TWICE – “UP NO MORE” and “I CAN’T STOP ME”

TXT – “We Misplaced the Summer season” and “Blue Hour (Dance Break Ver.)”

NCT U – “Make A Want (Birthday Tune)”

NCT U – “From Residence”

The Boyz – “Whiplash”

CIX – “Jungle”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “Unhealthy”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

B1A4 – “Like a Film”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

P1Harmony – “SIREN”

JBJ95 – “JASMIN”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

Weki Meki – “COOL”

WEi – “Twilight”

CRAVITY – “Ohh Ahh”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

Punch – “I Miss U”

