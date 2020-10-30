Watch: SEVENTEEN Takes 3rd Win For “HOME;RUN” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By TWICE, TXT, NCT U, And More

The October 30 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured SEVENTEEN’s “HOME;RUN” and BTS’s “Dynamite” as candidates for first place. SEVENTEEN took their third win for “HOME;RUN” with 10,171 factors over 5,600 factors for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embody B1A4, CIX, CRAVITY, NCT U, P1Harmony, TXT, TWICE, VERIVERY, Weeekly, DRIPPIN, BLACKSWAN, SEVENTEEN, LOONA, Punch, and PENTAGON.

Winner Announcement:

Watch this week’s performances beneath:

BLACKSWAN – “Tonight”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

CRAVITY – “Ohh Ahh”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

P1Harmony – “SIREN’

Punch – “I Miss U”

CIX – “Jungle”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

NCT U – “Make a Want (Birthday Music)”

NCT U – “From Dwelling”

TXT – “We Misplaced The Summer time” and “Blue Hour”

TWICE – “UP NO MORE” and “I CAN’T STOP ME”

B1A4 – “Like a Film”

SEVENTEEN – “HOME;RUN”