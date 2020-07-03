Watch: SEVENTEEN Takes 3rd Win For “Left & Proper” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Sunmi, AB6IX, And More

The July Three episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” had SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Proper” up in opposition to IU’s “eight,” produced by and that includes BTS’s Suga. SEVENTEEN took dwelling the win with 11,579 factors to IU’s 3,613 factors, making this their third win for “Left & Proper.”

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN for profitable in the present day! Try the winner’s announcement and their efficiency of “Left & Proper” under:

The day additionally featured performances by 3YE, AB6IX, CRAVITY, IZ*ONE, Stray Children, THE SOLUTIONS, VERIVERY, Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ), Golden Youngster, NATURE, DIA, DKB, Moon Xion, Sunmi, N.Flying, Weeekly, Weki Meki, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa.

Try the performances under!

THE SOLUTIONS – “Dance With Me”

CRAVITY – “Cloud 9”

Moon Xion – “Mr. Lonely”

3YE – “YESSIR”

Weeekly – “Tag Me”

DKB – “Nonetheless”

IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”

NATURE – “Women”

Weki Meki – “OOPSY”

AB6IX – “The Reply”

DIA – “Hug U”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “Bedlam”

Stray Children – “God’s Menu”

Golden Youngster – “One(Lucid Dream)”

WOODZ – “Blue”

Hwasa – “Maria”

N.Flying – “Flower Fantasy”

Sunmi – “pporappippam”