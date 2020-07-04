Watch: SEVENTEEN Takes 4th Win For “Left & Proper” On “Music Core”; Performances By BLACKPINK, Sunmi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, And More

The July four episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” up towards SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Proper” and IU’s “eight,” produced by and that includes BTS’s Suga. IU got here in third place with 6,900 factors and BLACKPINK was in second place with 7,596 factors.

SEVENTEEN took house the win with a complete of 8,540 factors, making this their fourth win for “Left & Proper.”

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

The day featured performances by BLACKPINK, Sunmi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ), AB6IX, VERIVERY, Weeekly, Stray Youngsters, IZ*ONE, N.Flying, Weki Meki, Golden Little one, Lee Seung Yoon, CRAVITY, NATURE, and Moon Xion.

Take a look at a number of the performances under!

Moon Xion – “Mr. Lonely”

Lee Seung Yoon – “Shut Up & Squat”

CRAVITY – “Cloud 9”

Weeekly – “Weeekly Day” + “Tag Me (@Me)”

VERIVERY – “Stunning-X” + “Thunder”

NATURE – “Women”

WOODZ – “Love Me More durable”

Weki Meki – “OOPSY”

Golden Little one – “One(Lucid Dream)”

AB6IX – “Surreal” + “The Reply”

IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “Bedlam”

N.Flying – “Flower Fantasy”

Hwasa – “No one Else” + “Maria”

Sunmi – “pporappippam”

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”