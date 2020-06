SEVENTEEN gifted followers with a brand new music video as they put together for his or her June comeback!

On June 12 at midnight KST, the group launched a shock music video for his or her new monitor “My My.” SEVENTEEN additionally beforehand delighted followers with the transferring new tune “Us, Once more.”

SEVENTEEN is on the point of make a comeback on June 22 with their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ.”