Watch: SEVENTEEN Visits “I-LAND” And Contestants Cover Their Songs + 1 Trainee Gets Eliminated

“I-LAND” has despatched one other contestant residence.

Final week, the 11 remaining contestants took on a mission of performing unique songs. On the September Four episode, the present revealed the trainee who got here in final within the international vote and subsequently was eradicated.

Throughout the present, the halfway rankings have been shared for the worldwide vote, with Sunoo coming in first.

The halfway rating was Sunoo in No. 1, Heeseung in No. 2, Sunghoon in No. 3, Ta-ki in No. 4, Jake (who acquired the producer profit final week) in No. 5, Jungwon in No. 6, Daniel in No. 7, Hanbin in No. 8, Okay in No. 9, Ni-ki in No. 10, and Jay in No. 11.

The contestants have been then tasked with a “idea” mission as their subsequent check. They needed to cut up into two models, they usually got the problem of performing SEVENTEEN songs to find out who can be in which unit.

One staff was tasked with performing the lovable and refreshing “Fairly U” whereas one other was given the problem of overlaying the highly effective “HIT.”

After training the songs, the trainees have been shocked by a go to from SEVENTEEN’s efficiency unit members: Dino, Hoshi, The8, and Jun. They watched the “HIT” staff carry out and The8 praised the charisma in Ni-ki’s eyes. Hoshi informed them, “The ‘HIT’ choreography is difficult and also you didn’t have a lot time to follow, so it’s superb that you just did so properly.”

The “Fairly U” staff significantly targeted on their expressions. SEVENTEEN loved watching the lovable I-LANDers carry out their track and significantly went wild for Ta-ki’s lovely expressions.

In the tip, the members selected Sunoo of the “Fairly U” staff because the winner of the mission, which meant he acquired the possibility to decide on his unit members for the idea check.

Watch clips of SEVENTEEN’s look and the I-LANDERs’ performances beneath:

Throughout the present, I-LANDERs bought to go on an outing they usually acquired assist messages from followers all over the world. The trainees have been additionally pleased to obtain fan letters written in many various languages.

Subsequent, the contestants discovered that their idea check will characteristic the “refreshing” track “Chamber 5 (Dream of Desires)” and the “explosive” track “Flame On.” Sunoo selected to affix the “Chamber 5” unit, choosing members Jake, Jungwon, Heeseung, and Ta-ki to be on his staff. The “Flame On” staff was subsequently composed of Sunghoon, Ni-ki, Okay, Jay, Daniel, and Hanbin.

Earlier than the outcomes of the worldwide vote have been revealed, Jay gave letters to all the opposite trainees, since he thought he is perhaps eradicated as a consequence of his halfway last-place rating. The contestants all expressed their gratitude to one another, and plenty of of them cried over their touching messages.

The worldwide voting outcomes have been then introduced, with Sunoo coming in first. Ta-ki got here in No. 11, which means he was eradicated. He stated, “I’m not going to surrender on this dream. I wish to do higher when I’ve my subsequent likelihood by taking within the suggestions that the producers have given me and persevering with to follow. Thanks a lot.”

See the rankings beneath:

1. Sunoo

2. Heeseung

3. Jay

4. Hanbin

5. Sunghoon

6. Okay

7. Jake

8. Jungwon

9. Ni-ki

10. Daniel

11. Ta-ki

