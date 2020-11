SEVENTEEN’s Dino gifted followers with a brand new “Dino’s Danceology” video!

The newest video within the collection options Dino dancing to five Seconds of Summer time’s “Skinny White Lies.” He impresses as soon as once more along with his highly effective and sharp efficiency!

Test it out under:

SEVENTEEN most just lately made a comeback in October with “HOME;RUN,” which earned 4 music present wins.