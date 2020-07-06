General News

Watch: SF9 Plays A Dangerous Game In Comeback MV For “Summer time Breeze”

July 6, 2020
SF9 has made their comeback with a cinematic music video for “Summer time Breeze!”

On July 6 at midnight KST, SF9 dropped the music video for “Summer time Breeze,” which is shot alongside the strains of a spy thriller movie like James Bond. The members journey in fancy automobiles and bikes and safe hidden weapons as they play a harmful sport in a mysterious resort.

“Summer time Breeze” is the title observe from the group’s eighth mini album, “9loryUS,” which is about to be launched later at 6 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the music video beneath!

