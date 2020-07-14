Watch: SF9 Wins With “Summer time Breeze” On “The Present”; Performances By AB6IX, Cho Seung Youn, Solji, And More

SF9 grabbed a trophy with “Summer time Breeze”!

The songs nominated for first place on the July 14 episode of “The Present” have been AB6IX’s “The Reply,” SF9’s “Summer time Breeze,” and EXID member Solji’s “Rains Once more.” SF9 grabbed first with a complete rating of 8,830 to AB6IX’s 4,723 and Solji’s 4,026!

Watch their performances and win under!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included 3YE, AB6IX, D1CE, DONGKIZ I:KAN, E’LAST, VERIVERY, Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ), Gavy NJ, RUE, Solji, Weeekly, Yoo Seung Woo, PinkFantasy, and Ha Hyun Sang.

PinkFantasy – “Shadow Play”

RUE – “Rain and Bicycle”

E’LAST – “Swear”

3YE – “YESSIR”

Ha Hyun Sang – “Shut”

Gavy NJ – “X-Girlfriend”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

Weeekly – “Tag Me (@ME)”

D1CE – “Draw You”

Yoo Seung Woo – “Stroll”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

Golden Little one – “ONE (Lucid Dream)”

AB6IX – “The Reply”

Cho Seung Youn – “Love Me More durable”

Solji – “Rains Once more”

Congratulations to SF9!