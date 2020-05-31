Watch: SF9’s Inseong Wows With Emotional Cover Of DAY6’s “You Were Lovely”

SF9’s Inseong has gifted followers with a beautiful new cowl!

On Could 30, Inseong stunned followers by releasing a video of himself singing DAY6’s 2017 observe “You Were Lovely,” which just lately loved a resurgence in reputation three years after its preliminary launch.

Not solely does the brand new clip showcase Inseong’s beautiful vocals, nevertheless it additionally highlights his expressiveness as he visibly pours his coronary heart into his emotive singing.

The video’s caption reads, “We are actually unveiling Inseong’s model of ‘You Were Lovely,’ which is stuffed with the bittersweet feelings of a breakup.”

Try Inseong’s transferring rendition of “You Were Lovely” under!