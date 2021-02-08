Watch: SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Enjoy Teasing Each Other Behind The Scenes Of “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” shared one other behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama concerning the difficult workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising and marketing crew for a cosmetics model known as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

The new making-of video begins exterior as Rowoon and Won Jin Ah rehearse their beatboxing and dancing abilities for the scene. After they start filming, Rowoon does his finest to tease Won Jin Ah’s character by imitating completely different dance strikes earlier than getting near her and trying to beatbox, which makes her soar in shock. The pair dissolve into laughter once they end, and Rowoon yells, “I’m embarrassed!” as he walks away from the digital camera with hunched shoulders. Won Jin Ah continues to imitate his earlier beatboxing sounds whereas Rowoon factors her out to the digital camera and says, “She retains teasing me.”

Rowoon and Won Jin Ah then transfer inside, the place they stand in entrance of the elevator to movie an ungainly scene with Lee Hyun Wook and Lee Kyu Han. Though Rowoon makes an attempt to cover in a nook, his deception is short-lived because the workers announce his arrival.

The set quickly turns right into a dance ground, nonetheless, as Won Jin Ah orders him to dance for her. The director joins in as nicely, and shortly Lee Hyun Wook, Rowoon, and Won Jin Ah begin to exhibit their very own strikes as they dance to an imaginary beat. After shaking the dancing bug out of their programs, Rowoon and Won Jin Ah revert again to the duty at hand and movie their scene in an expert method.

Rowoon retains the lighthearted ambiance on set alive as he performs round with a robotic forward of the following scene. Seeing Rowoon hanging a bag of sandwiches on the robotic’s arm, Won Jin Ah feedback dryly, “It’s so romantic.” She pretends to be touched by the gesture, and the director performs alongside. Proper earlier than the cameras start to roll, Won Jin Ah pumps her fist in encouragement for Rowoon, who cutely mimes consuming a sandwich. The scene takes its toll on Rowoon, who mentally braces himself after the primary take.

After Rowoon and Won Jin Ah movie a scene the place they sit all the way down to eat the sandwiches, Lee Hyun Wook seems for his scene the place he comes throughout Rowoon. Lee Hyun Wook performs round as he hides at his desk, typing away on the keys despite the fact that his laptop display is black. When he friends across the fringe of the monitor, Rowoon reacts by letting out fun as he says, “You’re scary.”

All of a sudden, Kim Han Na runs throughout the set to retrieve her cellphone, making Lee Hyun Wook lookup in shock. He teases her by saying, “Pull your self collectively,” and the opposite forged members name out in refrain, “Goodbye,” as she runs off the set. Rowoon and Lee Hyun Wook then end up their scene by putting some odd poses at one another.

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

“She Would Never Know” airs on Mondays and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

