Watch: SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Get Cozy Together In Behind-The-Scenes Of First Kiss In “She Would Never Know”

February 22, 2021
JTBC has launched a behind-the-scenes clip of SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah’s first kiss scene in “She Would Never Know”!

In contrast to most behind-the-scenes movies launched for dramas, the manufacturing employees opted out of enjoyable subtitles and exhibiting lighthearted moments on set. As a substitute, the clip demonstrates intense focus because the actors put together for his or her characters’ first kiss scene, practising the smallest actions and making a heat environment with comfortable gazes and delicate touches. The digicam additionally reveals their kiss from a number of angles, in addition to the actors monitoring every take as quickly because it’s completed.

Test out the video under!

