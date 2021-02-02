Watch: SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Get Playful While Rehearsing For “She Would Never Know”

JBTC shared a brand new behind-the-scenes video of the set of “She Would Never Know”!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama concerning the sophisticated workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising staff for a cosmetics model known as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

The brand new making-of video begins with the scene during which the Klar cosmetics staff exit for dinner collectively. Regardless of the scene happening at dinner, the solid filmed at 9 a.m. within the morning. Rowoon feedback, “That is excellent to movie as the primary scene within the morning. We will get wakeful after which movie the remainder.”

The actors movie a number of takes of the scene during which Chae Hyun Seung by accident confesses that he likes Yoo Jae Kyung (Yang Jo Ah) as a substitute of Yoon Tune Ah, which incorporates Yang Jo Ah spitting out her drink. The solid compliments Yang Jo Ah for getting higher at spitting out her drink as they movie a number of takes.

When Rowoon joins Won Jin Ah for a unique scene, Won Jin Ah feedback, “I feel you’re 10 heads tall,” referring to a manner of measuring physique proportion. She continues, “Once I stand subsequent you, I simply assume you’re fairly tall, however while you got here out of that automobile, I believed your proportions had been actually massive.” Rowoon replies, “I’ll take that as a praise. Thanks.”

Won Jin Ah shivers an excessive amount of whereas filming, so the director thoughtfully fingers her two hand heaters. Upset, Rowoon calls out to the director and pretends to shiver. The director replies, “Go run a lap.” Rowoon pretends to go run a lap and yells, “That’s going too far.”

Watch the complete making-of video under!

“She Would Never Know” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

