Watch: SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Jokingly Turn Their Characters’ First Meeting Into A Horror Movie

JTBC launched a behind-the-scenes clip of SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah’s first assembly in “She Would By no means Know!”

“She Would By no means Know” is a drama concerning the sophisticated workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising and marketing group for a cosmetics model known as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars as the perfectionist Yoon Track Ah, whereas Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung, who’s in love together with her.

The behind-the-scenes clip covers the scene by which Yoon Track Ah and Chae Hyun Seung meet for the primary time at a job recruitment honest when Chae Hyun Seung remains to be at school. The manufacturing employees present their love for Rowoon when his photograph seems on a recruitment kind and the subtitles learn, “So good-looking, cute, cool, lovable.”

The scene cuts to the director displaying Won Jin Ah how he desires her to look as she opens the door. Nonetheless, he goes overboard in appearing it out and she or he reacts in mock horror, “You need me to bat my eyes like that?” She then pretends to lure Rowoon inside by saying in a sleazy voice, “It’s okay. Are available.” A prankster himself, Rowoon says, “No, I used to be in search of one thing else” and pretends to run away.

The 2 actors then start to rehearse in earnest, however are interrupted by the director noticing that there are two indicators on the door. “Perhaps he’s come for City Cotton somewhat than Klar,” he muses, and Rowoon takes this cue to faux to go away once more. The 2 actors movie their scene outdoors the door, however as quickly as they get within the classroom, Rowoon jokes that she beckoned to him like a ghost in a horror film. Won Jin Ah exclaims, “I didn’t do it like that! That seems like a assassin.”

As Chae Hyun Seung falls for Yoon Track Ah, Rowoon and Won Jin Ah get extra playful behind-the-scenes, with Won Jin Ah pretending to speak to Rowoon as if he was a child and Rowoon getting so immersed in his scene that he unintentionally journeys over a desk.

Try the clip under!

Watch Rowoon in “Extraordinary You” under!

Watch Now