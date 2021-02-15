Watch: SF9’s Rowoon And Won Jin Ah Show Off Playful Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” shared a behind-the-scenes take a look at some emotional scenes within the drama!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama concerning the difficult workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising and marketing group for a cosmetics model known as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

The new making-of video kicks off exterior a comfort retailer, the place Rowoon’s character tells Yoon Tune Ah’s character that he’ll let go of his emotions for her. As they focus on the main points of the scene with the director, he means that Rowoon make a pitiful face. Rowoon obliges by making an exaggerated pouting expression, which makes Won Jin Ah break right into a smile subsequent to him.

As they sit in entrance of bowls of immediate noodles, Rowoon tries to persuade the employees to attend simply two extra minutes so his noodles will develop into chewier and simpler to eat, and jokingly complains when his try fails. After filming begins, the pair immediately rework into their roles, however a sudden gust of snow cuts the emotive scene quick. Won Jin Ah begins to sing a line about snow from IU’s “Merry Christmas in Advance” whereas making a foolish face at Rowoon, however stops and asks him, “Is {that a} gun?” earlier than pretending to be shot within the chest.

The actors then transfer inside, the place they rehearse for a clumsy scene inside a lecture corridor. The director narrates, “He sits in essentially the most pitiful method in your complete world,” prompting Rowoon to hunch over with a smile. Won Jin Ah has hassle together with her line, “Don’t go,” and retains laughing as she faces Rowoon, who advises her, “It is advisable maintain it in.” After she reaches towards Rowoon, the director jokingly fashions the motion in a extra determined method, making Rowoon lean again in his chair. Won Jin Ah asserts, “I may even do it whereas sitting down,” and strikes to take a seat on the desk subsequent to him. Rowoon reacts by getting up with a sound of discomfort, and the encompassing employees burst into laughter.

As soon as filming begins, the scene goes effectively till Won Jin Ah approaches Rowoon, the place she closes her eyes in an try to stifle her snicker. Throughout the second take, she begins laughing as she says, “Don’t go,” and after quite a few apologies she lastly makes it by her troublesome strains. After ending the scene, Rowoon jokingly says, “That’s 10,000 received (roughly $9.05),” supposedly having made a wager on whether or not or not Won Jin Ah would snicker throughout the scene. He gives to shake Won Jin Ah’s hand, however she playfully hits his hand as a substitute. Rowoon later will get his revenge by flicking the again of her hand as he walks by.

Watch the total behind-the-scenes video under!

“She Would Never Know” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

