Watch: SF9’s Rowoon Asks Won Jin Ah’s Opinion On Office Romance In “She Would Never Know” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “She Would Never Know” has launched one other teaser forward of its premiere!

An adaptation of a preferred internet novel, “She Would Never Know” will inform the difficult workplace love story of two co-workers who meet on a advertising and marketing group for a cosmetics model. Won Jin Ah will star as perfectionist Yoon Music Ah, whereas Rowoon will star as her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung. Though Yoon Music Ah is initially unable to see Chae Hyun Seung as something apart from a youthful colleague, Chae Hyun Seung solely has eyes for her.

Following the primary and second teasers which previewed the heart-fluttering romance between the 2 leads, the third teaser focuses on their relationship within the office because it introduces the theme of work-love stability. The teaser opens with Yoon Music Ah’s voice as she says, “I feel entrepreneurs all the time need to think about the patron after they make their merchandise.” Whereas she checks varied make-up merchandise, Chae Hyun Seung kindly holds a mirror for her, and he sneaks a cautious look at her from throughout their workplace area. When Chae Hyun Seung asks Yoon Music Ah if she actually likes work that a lot, she replies matter-of-factly, “Yeah, I prefer it that a lot.”

In the next clips, Chae Hyun Seung struggles to spend time with Yoon Music Ah exterior of labor, since she turns him down when he asks her if she has time for supper. After a number of makes an attempt, he asks her, “Do you’ve time this night?” and she or he lastly reveals indicators of opening as much as him as she responds, “Perhaps, why?”

Subsequent, Chae Hyun Seung’s voice asks, “What do you concentrate on relationship within the office?” Though Yoon Music Ah solutions, “I’d be reluctant to try this,” a clip of her disillusioned expression when she sees Chae Hyun Seung speaking to a different girl within the workplace means that she could also be coping with some conflicting feelings.

When Yoon Music Ah approaches a shocked Chae Hyun Seung, her voice is heard saying, “Effectively, in the event you discover somebody you want what else are you able to do? Whether or not it’s within the office or elsewhere, would you be capable to face up to it?” The pair stand awkwardly side-by-side as they struggle to not make eye contact, and the teaser involves an finish with Yoon Music Ah wanting longingly at somebody as confetti rains down on her hair.

Watch the teaser under!

“She Would Never Know” will premiere on January 18, 2021 at 9 p.m. KST.

