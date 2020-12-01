Watch: SF9’s Rowoon Boldly Asks Won Jin Ah Out In Teaser For Upcoming Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” (literal title) has launched its first teaser video!

An adaptation of a well-liked net novel, “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” will inform the love story of the perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah (performed by Won Jin Ah) and her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung (performed by Rowoon), who works along with her on the advertising group for a cosmetics model.

The teaser begins as Chae Hyun Seung walks down the hallway, stopping to look again when he hears the clicking of a door opening. After he meets eyes with Yoon Tune Ah, the scene cuts to the pair sitting collectively working at a desk inside a lecture corridor.

As Chae Hyun Seung stands as much as go away, he turns round as soon as extra to face Yoon Tune Ah. His voice is heard saying, “Exit with me, sunbae [a term of address for a senior colleague].” Chae Hyun Seung then appears down with a sheepish smile, and the teaser involves an finish as Yoon Tune Ah smiles brightly in return.

Watch the teaser under!

“Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” is at the moment slated to premiere in January 2021, following the conclusion of JTBC’s “Reside On.”

In the meantime, try “Reside On” with English subtitles under!

