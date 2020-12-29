Watch: SF9’s Rowoon Gives Won Jin Ah A Reality Check In “She Would Never Know” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “She Would Never Know” has launched one other teaser forward of its premiere!

An adaptation of a preferred net novel, “She Would Never Know” will inform the difficult workplace love story of two co-workers who meet on a advertising and marketing workforce for a cosmetics model. Won Jin Ah will star as perfectionist Yoon Music Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon will star as her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung. Though Yoon Music Ah is initially unable to see Chae Hyun Seung as something apart from a youthful colleague, Chae Hyun Seung solely has eyes for her.

The teaser opens up with Chae Hyun Seung witnessing Yoon Music Ah getting cozy with their workforce chief Lee Jae Shin (Lee Hyun Wook). He sees how completely happy she is and resolves to cease having emotions for her. Nevertheless, Lee Jae Shin takes wedding ceremony images with Lee Hyo Joo (Lee Joo Bin) who declares, “The necessary factor is that you just’re marrying me. I gained’t let anybody take you away from me.”

Chae Hyun Seung offers Yoon Music Ah a stern wake-up name and will get annoyed when she nonetheless has lingering emotions for Lee Jae Shin. He calls for, “Don’t inform me you’ll be able to’t imagine it even in case you see it proper earlier than your eyes. Have been you at all times an fool?” Yoon Music Ah blurts her want for revenge and suffers by way of heartbreak and self-blame.

When Lee Jae Shin approaches Yoon Music Ah, Chae Hyun Seung comes between them and refuses to let him harm her once more. Lee Jae Shin begins to harbor resentment in the direction of Chae Hyun Seung and calls for why he’s performing so recklessly. Chae Hyun Seung boldly claims he simply needs to guard Yoon Music Ah, signaling an intense love triangle between the three characters.

Watch the teaser beneath!

“She Would Never Know” will premiere on January 18, 2021 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Rowoon in his drama “Extraordinary You” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)