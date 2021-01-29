Watch: SF9’s Rowoon Playfully Rejects Won Jin Ah’s Attempts To Act Cute In “She Would Never Know”

JTBC has shared one other behind-the-scenes have a look at Won Jin Ah and SF9’s Rowoon on the set of “She Would Never Know”!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama concerning the sophisticated workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising and marketing crew for a cosmetics model referred to as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

The behind-the-scenes video covers the scene in episode 3 by which Chae Hyun Seung has dinner and drinks with Yoon Tune Ah to consolation her. Rowoon pretends to put the order however each actors are flustered when somebody truly replies behind the cameras. Won Jin Ah then jokes about Rowoon being drinker in actual life and pokes enjoyable at him when he says his strains in a sleazy tone.

As the actors wait between scenes, Rowoon begins singing a little bit of the tune “This Is the Second” from the musical “Jekyll & Hyde.” Won Jin Ah is impressed by his deep voice and feedback whereas singing alongside that he ought to do a musical sometime. After filming an emotional second between their characters, the director quips to Rowoon, “Shouldn’t you ask her, ‘Lets date?’ now?” Won Jin Ah picks up a soju bottle and says sleazily, “When you drink this, you’ll should date me,” inflicting Rowoon to joke, “I must name a taxi and go away proper now.”

The following scene options the 2 characters having ice cream collectively outdoors. Won Jin Ah notices that their Melona ice cream has been edited to learn “Meloda” to keep away from product placement, and Rowoon is fascinated by the “new model” till he realizes that it’s a sticker. Won Jin Ah then acts cute by dancing to TWICE’s “TT,” however Rowoon simply stares blankly at her till she offers him a glance, at which second he averts his eyes.

On the finish, Rowoon feedback on how good the ice cream is when manufacturing workers member asks frantically for the prop again in order that he doesn’t eat all of it. (The ice cream is actual, however it should look the identical between pictures because the cameras movie completely different takes.) Rowoon jokes, “Okay, I’ll give it again. I’m not a beggar. Please don’t misunderstand. I can afford to purchase my very own ice cream.” Nevertheless, he’s very joyful when he will get it again and places it in his mouth and turns round simply as Won Jin Ah delivers a vital line. He cracks up on the sudden second, apologizing, “I’m sorry, I didn’t notice we had been appearing.”

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes video under!

Watch Won Jin Ah in “Melting Me Softly” under!

Watch Now