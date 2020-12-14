Watch: SF9’s Rowoon Tries To Win Won Jin Ah’s Heart In New Teaser For Upcoming Romance Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “She Would By no means Know” has launched one other teaser!

An adaptation of a preferred net novel, “She Would By no means Know” will inform the love story of the perfectionist Yoon Track Ah (Won Jin Ah) and her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung (SF9’s Rowoon), who works along with her on the advertising group for a cosmetics model.

The teaser begins with Chae Hyun Seung standing awkwardly subsequent to Yoon Track Ah in an elevator as his voice says, “I’m like a child to you, proper, sunbae [a term of address for a senior colleague]? Have you ever by no means seen me as a person? Not even as soon as?” He then sits up in his mattress and ruffles his hair, deep in thought.

His voice continues, “If I need to be preferred by you, I ought to simply do my job properly, proper?” as numerous clips of Chae Hyun Seung arduous at work flash by. When the pair share a meal collectively, he continues to attempt to get on her good aspect by sweetly inserting a chunk of kimchi in her bowl of noodles. In the next clip, Yoon Track Ah falters as Chae Hyun Seung leans near her together with his eyes closed, ready for her to wipe his face.

Subsequent, though Yoon Track Ah provides Chae Hyun Seung an astonished look as he breaks right into a cute dance on the sidewalk, she will be able to’t disguise her smile as he runs after her.

The teaser approaches a climax as Chae Hyun Seung calls out “Sunbae!” 3 times, every yet one more intense than the final. When Yoon Track Ah turns round to face him with wavering eyes, he says in earnest, “I such as you, sunbae.”

Watch the teaser under!

“She Would By no means Know” is about to premiere on January 18, 2021, following the conclusion of JTBC’s “Reside On.”

