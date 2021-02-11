Watch: SF9’s Rowoon, Won Jin Ah, And More Dive Into Playful Mode While Filming “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” shared one other behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama in regards to the difficult workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising crew for a cosmetics model known as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

The brand new making-of movie exhibits Rowoon, Won Jin Ah, Lee Joo Bin, and Lee Hyun Wook filming the confrontation scene by the elevator. The 4 actors have nice chemistry and teamwork, and regardless of their pressure on the display screen, they get pleasure from joking round throughout break.

First, Won Jin Ah pretends to be a employees member and requires Rowoon to prepare. Lee Joo Bin laughs in pleasure, and Won Jin Ah asks, “Is he coming?” Won Jin Ah tries once more, and so they each burst into laughter.

Lastly, the 4 actors get collectively, and the director opinions the script with them. The director laughs when he notices Rowoon can’t match with Lee Joo Bin standing on the elevator entrance, and so they tweak their positions in order that he can easily stroll by. Then Rowoon stands in entrance of Won Jin Ah and playfully broadens his shoulders in order that he’s fully blocking her from view.

Lee Joo Bin says her line, which is, “Why are you two collectively?” Won Jin Ah offers a pout as she says, “We simply occurred to be collectively,” and Lee Joo Bin nods in understanding as she feedback, “That would occur.” Rowoon provides, “If everybody is sweet to one another, then our drama can be over. Are you able to two combat some extra? We nonetheless have much more of the drama left.” The director jokes they might make issues extra dramatic by having Rowoon kiss Lee Hyun Wook, and Rowoon seems shocked. Lee Joo Bin and Won Jin Ah burst into laughter and joke they need to give the 2 males some house.

Afterward, Lee Hyun Wook helps Rowoon resolve the best timing to return in between the 2 actresses. He says, “Do it like while you’re on stage as an idol.” Lee Joo Bin asks Lee Hyun Wook if he was a singer, and Won Jin Ah asks in shock, “You had been a singer?” Rowoon provides, “However you’re good at singing,” and Lee Hyun Wook responds by wanting round and asking, “Why is that this place filled with controversy and slander?” The actors giggle mirthfully, and so they end the scene by immersing into their given roles.

“She Would Never Know” airs on Mondays and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

