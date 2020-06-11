Watch: SF9’s Taeyang Shows His Impressive Skills In Dance Cover Filmed In Seoul And Cities Across America

SF9’s Taeyang has launched a dance cowl to Janet Jackson and Missy Elliott’s “BURNITUP!”

On June 11, Taeyang uploaded his dance cowl of Tobias Ellehammer’s choreography to “BURNITUP!” Tobias Ellehammer is a director, producer, and choreographer who has labored with artists resembling Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande in addition to Tremendous Junior, BTS‘s Jungkook, and Kang Daniel.

Taeyang’s video was filmed from April to Could 2019 when SF9 was on a U.S. tour and it options photographs from Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Seoul.

Taeyang made his debut in 2016 as a principal dancer in SF9. With their newest comeback observe “Good Man” earlier this yr, the group took their emotional first-ever music present win on “M Countdown” and went on to seize two extra trophies.

Try Taeyang’s cowl beneath!