Watch Shaadisthan Film (2021) on Disney+ Hotstar | Kirti Kulhari

Watch Shaadisthan Film On-line (2021): Shaadisthan is the approaching Bollywood film directed via Raj Singh Chaudhary who received the nationwide award for the movie Antardwand. Kirti Kulhari performs a lead function within the film together with co-stars Kay Kay and Nivedita. The movie is collectively produced via Anant Roongta and Sanjay Shekhar Shetty below the banner of Opticus Inc. Nakul Sharma and Sahil Bhatia composes the background tune and tracks for the film and it’s offered via ZEE Song. Shaadisthan is about to direct free up at the virtual platform Disney+ Hotstar quickly.