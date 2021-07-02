Watch Shamshera Hindi Film (2021) On-line on Amazon High Video

Shamshera is an upcoming Bollywood action-adventure film written and directed by means of Karan Malhotra. Produced by means of Aditya Chopra beneath the Yash Raj Motion pictures banner, the epic periodic movie options Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor within the lead function. Tune administrators Ajay-Atul and Mithoon compose songs and background ratings for this film. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee handles the digicam and enhancing is finished by means of Chandan Arora.
Publish-theatrical on-line streaming rights of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s movie received by means of streaming massive Amazon High Video. Shamshera hindi film is anticipated to hit the theatres on July 2021.
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Director
|Karan Malhotra
|Manufacturer
|Aditya Chopra
|Tale
|Karan Malhotra
|Style
|Periodic Drama
|Solid
|Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Ronit Roy
|Tune
|Ajay-Atul and Mithoon
|Cinematographer
|Sudeep Chatterjee
|Editor
|Chandan Arora
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Yash Raj Motion pictures
|Unencumber date
|2021
|Language
|Hindi
[/su_table]
Shamshera Film Solid
Here’s the entire solid listing of Shamshera movie,
- Ranbir Kapoor as Shamshera Singh/Nagshera Singh
- Sanjay Dutt as Ashuveer Saxena, Nagshera’s cousin
- Vaani Kapoor as Lalita “Naina” Kapoor, Shamshera’s love pastime
- Ronit Roy as Rajneesh “Rajan” Kapoor, Lalita’s father
- Sharat Saxena
- Saurabh Shukla
- Aahana Kumra
- Pitobash
- Tridha Choudhury
Shamshera Film Teaser
Shamshera Hindi Film Songs
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.