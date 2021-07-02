Watch Shamshera Hindi Film (2021) On-line on Amazon High Video

Shamshera is an upcoming Bollywood action-adventure film written and directed by means of Karan Malhotra. Produced by means of Aditya Chopra beneath the Yash Raj Motion pictures banner, the epic periodic movie options Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor within the lead function. Tune administrators Ajay-Atul and Mithoon compose songs and background ratings for this film. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee handles the digicam and enhancing is finished by means of Chandan Arora.

Publish-theatrical on-line streaming rights of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s movie received by means of streaming massive Amazon High Video. Shamshera hindi film is anticipated to hit the theatres on July 2021.

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Director Karan Malhotra Manufacturer Aditya Chopra Tale Karan Malhotra Style Periodic Drama Solid Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Ronit Roy Tune Ajay-Atul and Mithoon Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee Editor Chandan Arora Manufacturing Corporate Yash Raj Motion pictures Unencumber date 2021 Language Hindi

[/su_table]

Shamshera Film Solid

Here’s the entire solid listing of Shamshera movie,

Ranbir Kapoor as Shamshera Singh/Nagshera Singh

Sanjay Dutt as Ashuveer Saxena, Nagshera’s cousin

Vaani Kapoor as Lalita “Naina” Kapoor, Shamshera’s love pastime

Ronit Roy as Rajneesh “Rajan” Kapoor, Lalita’s father

Sharat Saxena

Saurabh Shukla

Aahana Kumra

Pitobash

Tridha Choudhury

Shamshera Film Teaser

Shamshera Hindi Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar