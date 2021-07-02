Watch Shamshera Hindi Film (2021) On-line On Amazon High Video

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Watch Shamshera Hindi Movie (2021) Online on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Shamshera Hindi Film (2021) On-line on Amazon High Video

Shamshera is an upcoming Bollywood action-adventure film written and directed by means of Karan Malhotra. Produced by means of Aditya Chopra beneath the Yash Raj Motion pictures banner, the epic periodic movie options Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor within the lead function. Tune administrators Ajay-Atul and Mithoon compose songs and background ratings for this film. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee handles the digicam and enhancing is finished by means of Chandan Arora.

Publish-theatrical on-line streaming rights of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s movie received by means of streaming massive Amazon High Video. Shamshera hindi film is anticipated to hit the theatres on July 2021.

Shamshera Hindi Movie

 

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Director Karan Malhotra
Manufacturer Aditya Chopra
Tale Karan Malhotra
Style Periodic Drama
Solid Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Ronit Roy
Tune Ajay-Atul and Mithoon
Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee
Editor Chandan Arora
Manufacturing Corporate Yash Raj Motion pictures
Unencumber date 2021
Language Hindi

[/su_table]

Shamshera Film Solid

Here’s the entire solid listing of Shamshera movie,

  • Ranbir Kapoor as Shamshera Singh/Nagshera Singh
  • Sanjay Dutt as Ashuveer Saxena, Nagshera’s cousin
  • Vaani Kapoor as Lalita “Naina” Kapoor, Shamshera’s love pastime
  • Ronit Roy as Rajneesh “Rajan” Kapoor, Lalita’s father
  • Sharat Saxena
  • Saurabh Shukla
  • Aahana Kumra
  • Pitobash
  • Tridha Choudhury

Shamshera Film Teaser

Shamshera Hindi Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here