Watch: “She Would Never Know” Previews Love And Betrayal In Highlight Reel

JTBC’s upcoming drama “She Would Never Know” has launched a spotlight reel previewing the intriguing love tales between the primary characters!

An adaptation of a preferred net novel, “She Would Never Know” will inform the difficult workplace love story of two coworkers on a advertising group for a cosmetics model. Received Jin Ah will star as perfectionist Yoon Music Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon will play her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung. Lee Hyun Wook takes on the position of formidable advertising group director Lee Jae Shin, and Lee Joo Bin performs Lee Hyo Joo, the granddaughter of the cosmetics firm’s founder and a rising star within the images world.

The spotlight reel begins by setting the scene on the cosmetics firm earlier than revealing Yoon Music Ah and Chae Hyun Seung’s first assembly at a college job truthful. Following is a set of moments that reveal Chae Hyun Seung’s need to get nearer to Yoon Music Ah as he helps her choose make-up merchandise and even asks her out to dinner. Nonetheless, Yoon Music Ah turns down his supply with the reply, “I’m happening a date with my boyfriend.”

Chae Hyun Seung makes an attempt to motive with himself as his voice is heard saying, “She appeared pleased sufficient. I ought to cease making an attempt.” In the meantime, Yoon Music Ah smiles within the embrace of Lee Jae Shin, whom Chae Hyun Seung later unintentionally sees spending time with Lee Hyo Joo at a marriage store. Having found Lee Jae Shin’s secret, Chae Hyun Seung regards him coolly on the workplace. Though he tries to carry again his urge to inform Yoon Music Ah what he noticed, his voice is subsequent heard saying, “I can’t maintain again any longer. I need to defend her.”

The spotlight reel then provides a glimpse of the fallout that happens as soon as Yoon Music Ah learns of Lee Jae Shin’s secret. After Chae Hyun Seung urges Yoon Music Ah to look out for herself, she begins to keep away from Lee Jae Shin’s contact on the workplace. Harboring conflicting feelings and upset at Chae Hyun Seung’s interference, Yoon Music Ah confronts him with an outburst, however he confesses, “I went by it too. The identical factor you’re going by.”

Lee Jae Shin’s background and his twisted relationship together with his highschool buddy Lee Jae Woon (Lee Kyu Han) is revealed subsequent, together with the stress he feels to marry Lee Jae Woon’s sister Lee Hyo Joo. In the next clips, he seems clearly torn about letting Yoon Music Ah go, however she takes it upon herself to interrupt up with him first.

Lastly, Lee Hyo Joo takes a stand as she confronts Lee Jae Shin and says, “Simply because I such as you extra, it doesn’t imply I’m weak.” Chae Hyun Seung additionally grows nearer to Yoon Music Ah, who begins to point out indicators of warming as much as him because the spotlight reel involves an finish.

Watch the spotlight reel beneath!

“She Would Never Know” premieres on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

