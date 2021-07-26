Watch Shershaah Film (2021) On-line On Amazon High

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Watch Shershaah Movie (2021) Online on Amazon Prime

Watch Shershaah Film (2021) On-line on Amazon High

Watch Shershaah Film On-line on Amazon High (2021): Shershaah is the most recent Hindi film directed through Vishnu Varadhan. It used to be collectively produced through Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi, Shershaah Hindi film options Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film releases immediately at the OTT platform. The streaming rights of the movie had been bagged through Amazon High Video. Watch Shershaah complete film on-line from August 12, 2021.

WATCH SHERSHAAH MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME

Shershaah is in keeping with the real tale of a PVC awardee courageous Indian soldier – Captain Vikram Batra. His braveness stays everlasting and his reminiscence indelible within the Indian psyche. His contributions depend as blessings in India’s win over the enemy within the Kargil Struggle of 1999.

Director Vishnu Varadhan
Manufacturer
  • Karan Johar
  • Hiroo Johar
  • Apoorva Mehta
  • Shabbir Boxwala
  • Ajay Shah
  • Himanshu Gandhi
Screenplay Vishnu Varadhan
Style Motion Drama
Tale Vishnu Varadhan
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Tune But to be Up to date
Cinematographer Kamaljeet Negi
Editor A. Sreekar Prasad
Manufacturing Corporate  Dharma Productions
Kaash Leisure
Liberate date 12 August 2021
Language Hindi

 

Shershaah Film Solid

Here’s your entire forged listing of Shershaah movie 2021,

  • Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra/Vishal Batra (double position)
  • Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra’s fiance
  • Shiv Pandit
  • Nikitin Dheer
  • Himmanshoo A. Malhotra as Rajeev
  • Anil Charanjeett
  • Sahil Vaid
  • Raj Arjun
  • Ankita Goraya as Nutan Batra
  • Rakesh Dubey as Main Vijay Bhaskar
  • Pranay Singh Pachauri
  • Pawan Chopra as G.L Batra, Vikram batra’s father
  • Mir Sarwar as Hyder
  • Shataf Figar as Yogesh Kumar Joshi

Shershaah Film Trailer

Watch the most recent trailer video of Amazon High Shershaah film 2021,

Shershaah Hindi Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here