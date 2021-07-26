Watch Shershaah Film (2021) On-line on Amazon High

Watch Shershaah Film On-line on Amazon High (2021): Shershaah is the most recent Hindi film directed through Vishnu Varadhan. It used to be collectively produced through Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi, Shershaah Hindi film options Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film releases immediately at the OTT platform. The streaming rights of the movie had been bagged through Amazon High Video. Watch Shershaah complete film on-line from August 12, 2021.

WATCH SHERSHAAH MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME

Shershaah is in keeping with the real tale of a PVC awardee courageous Indian soldier – Captain Vikram Batra. His braveness stays everlasting and his reminiscence indelible within the Indian psyche. His contributions depend as blessings in India’s win over the enemy within the Kargil Struggle of 1999.

Director Vishnu Varadhan Manufacturer Karan Johar

Hiroo Johar

Apoorva Mehta

Shabbir Boxwala

Ajay Shah

Himanshu Gandhi Screenplay Vishnu Varadhan Style Motion Drama Tale Vishnu Varadhan Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Tune But to be Up to date Cinematographer Kamaljeet Negi Editor A. Sreekar Prasad Manufacturing Corporate Dharma Productions

Kaash Leisure Liberate date 12 August 2021 Language Hindi

Shershaah Film Solid

Here’s your entire forged listing of Shershaah movie 2021,

Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra/Vishal Batra (double position)

Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra’s fiance

Shiv Pandit

Nikitin Dheer

Himmanshoo A. Malhotra as Rajeev

Anil Charanjeett

Sahil Vaid

Raj Arjun

Ankita Goraya as Nutan Batra

Rakesh Dubey as Main Vijay Bhaskar

Pranay Singh Pachauri

Pawan Chopra as G.L Batra, Vikram batra’s father

Mir Sarwar as Hyder

Shataf Figar as Yogesh Kumar Joshi

Shershaah Film Trailer

Watch the most recent trailer video of Amazon High Shershaah film 2021,

Shershaah Hindi Film Songs

