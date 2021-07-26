Watch Shershaah Film (2021) On-line on Amazon High

Watch Shershaah Film On-line on Amazon High (2021): Shershaah is the most recent Hindi film directed through Vishnu Varadhan. It used to be collectively produced through Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi, Shershaah Hindi film options Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film releases immediately at the OTT platform. The streaming rights of the movie had been bagged through Amazon High Video. Watch Shershaah complete film on-line from August 12, 2021.
Shershaah is in keeping with the real tale of a PVC awardee courageous Indian soldier – Captain Vikram Batra. His braveness stays everlasting and his reminiscence indelible within the Indian psyche. His contributions depend as blessings in India’s win over the enemy within the Kargil Struggle of 1999.
|Director
|Vishnu Varadhan
|Manufacturer
|
|Screenplay
|Vishnu Varadhan
|Style
|Motion Drama
|Tale
|Vishnu Varadhan
|Starring
|Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
|Tune
|But to be Up to date
|Cinematographer
|Kamaljeet Negi
|Editor
|A. Sreekar Prasad
|Manufacturing Corporate
| Dharma Productions
Kaash Leisure
|Liberate date
|12 August 2021
|Language
|Hindi
Shershaah Film Solid
Here’s your entire forged listing of Shershaah movie 2021,
- Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra/Vishal Batra (double position)
- Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra’s fiance
- Shiv Pandit
- Nikitin Dheer
- Himmanshoo A. Malhotra as Rajeev
- Anil Charanjeett
- Sahil Vaid
- Raj Arjun
- Ankita Goraya as Nutan Batra
- Rakesh Dubey as Main Vijay Bhaskar
- Pranay Singh Pachauri
- Pawan Chopra as G.L Batra, Vikram batra’s father
- Mir Sarwar as Hyder
- Shataf Figar as Yogesh Kumar Joshi
Shershaah Film Trailer
Watch the most recent trailer video of Amazon High Shershaah film 2021,
Shershaah Hindi Film Songs
