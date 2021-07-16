Watch Shershaah Film (2021) On-line On Amazon High

Watch Shershaah Film On-line on Amazon High (2021): Shershaah is the newest Hindi film directed by means of Vishnu Varadhan. It used to be collectively produced by means of Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi, Shershaah Hindi movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie can be launched immediately at the OTT platform. The streaming rights of the movie had been received by means of Amazon High Video. Watch Shershaah complete film on-line from August 12, 2021.

WATCH THE SHERSHAAH MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME

Shershaah is in line with the real tale of a courageous Indian soldier who’s a PVC award winner, Captain Vikram Batra. His braveness stays everlasting and his reminiscence indelible within the Indian psyche. His contributions depend as blessings in India’s victory over the enemy within the 1999 Kargil Conflict.

Shreshaah Hindi Film

Director Vishnu Varadhan Manufacturer Karan Johar

Hiroo Johar

Apoorva Mehta

Shabbir Boxwala

Ajay Shah

Himanshu Gandhi State of affairs Vishnu Varadhan Style motion drama Tale Vishnu Varadhan Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advanic Tune Nonetheless to be up to date cameraman Kamaljeet Negic Editor A. Sreekar Prasad Manufacturing corporate Dharma Productions

Kaash Leisure E-newsletter date August 12, 2021 Language Hindi

Shershaah film solid

Here’s the overall solid checklist of Shershaah film 2021,

Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra / Vishal Batra (twin function)

Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra’s fiancée

Shiv Pandit

Nikitin Dheer

Himmanshoo A. Malhotra as Rajeev

Anil Charanjeett

Sahil Vaid

Raj Arjun

Ankita Goraya as Nutan Batra

Rakesh Dubey as Main Vijay Bhaskar

Pranay Singh Pachauri

Pawan Chopra as G.L. Batra, Vikram Batra’s father

Mir Sarwar as Hyder

Shataf Figar as Yogesh Kumar Joshi

Shershaah Film Trailer

Watch the newest Amazon High Shershaah film 2021 teaser video,

Shershaah Hindi Film Songs

For extra Hindi film information, at all times seek advice from us.