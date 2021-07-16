Watch Shershaah Film (2021) On-line On Amazon High

Watch Shershaah Film On-line on Amazon High (2021): Shershaah is the newest Hindi film directed by means of Vishnu Varadhan. It used to be collectively produced by means of Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi, Shershaah Hindi movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie can be launched immediately at the OTT platform. The streaming rights of the movie had been received by means of Amazon High Video. Watch Shershaah complete film on-line from August 12, 2021.

WATCH THE SHERSHAAH MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME

Shershaah is in line with the real tale of a courageous Indian soldier who’s a PVC award winner, Captain Vikram Batra. His braveness stays everlasting and his reminiscence indelible within the Indian psyche. His contributions depend as blessings in India’s victory over the enemy within the 1999 Kargil Conflict.

Shreshaah Hindi Movie
Shreshaah Hindi Film
Director Vishnu Varadhan
Manufacturer
  • Karan Johar
  • Hiroo Johar
  • Apoorva Mehta
  • Shabbir Boxwala
  • Ajay Shah
  • Himanshu Gandhi
State of affairs Vishnu Varadhan
Style motion drama
Tale Vishnu Varadhan
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advanic
Tune Nonetheless to be up to date
cameraman Kamaljeet Negic
Editor A. Sreekar Prasad
Manufacturing corporate Dharma Productions
Kaash Leisure
E-newsletter date August 12, 2021
Language Hindi

Shershaah film solid

Here’s the overall solid checklist of Shershaah film 2021,

  • Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra / Vishal Batra (twin function)
  • Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra’s fiancée
  • Shiv Pandit
  • Nikitin Dheer
  • Himmanshoo A. Malhotra as Rajeev
  • Anil Charanjeett
  • Sahil Vaid
  • Raj Arjun
  • Ankita Goraya as Nutan Batra
  • Rakesh Dubey as Main Vijay Bhaskar
  • Pranay Singh Pachauri
  • Pawan Chopra as G.L. Batra, Vikram Batra’s father
  • Mir Sarwar as Hyder
  • Shataf Figar as Yogesh Kumar Joshi

Shershaah Film Trailer

Watch the newest Amazon High Shershaah film 2021 teaser video,

Shershaah Hindi Film Songs

For extra Hindi film information, at all times seek advice from us.

