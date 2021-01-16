Watch: Shin Ha Kyun And Yeo Jin Goo Face Off In Eerie Teaser For Psychological Thriller Drama

JTBC’s “Past Evil” has launched a new teaser video!

“Past Evil” is a psychological thriller starring Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun as two males who’re prepared to interrupt the foundations and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. The drama asks, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?” The drama is helmed by director Shim Na Yeon, who labored on “Moments of 18” and “Han Yeo Reum’s Reminiscence,” and written by scriptwriter Kim Soo Jin, who penned “Mad Canine.”

Shin Ha Kyun performs Lee Dong Shik, a former detective within the violent crimes division who has been demoted to a sergeant at an area police station. His life is turned the wrong way up once more when he reencounters an previous serial killer case that shook up his world 20 years in the past. Yeo Jin Goo performs Han Joo Received, an elite detective who comes right down to the native police station in Manyang with a secret and turns into the companion of Lee Dong Shik.

The brand new teaser video begins with eerie photographs of the city of Manyang. Yeo Jin Goo as Han Joo Received stands alone in a area the place the wind is blowing, showing to be on the lookout for one thing. Shin Ha Kyun says as Lee Dong Shik, “Watch out. There aren’t any secrets and techniques right here. Somebody, someplace, is all the time watching every little thing.”

Han Joo Received is heard asking, “What’s your motive for going this far?” Lee Dong Shik replies, “As a result of it looks like there’s an officer who suspects me.” He goes on to say, “What occurs right here needs to be handled right here.”

The outsider Han Joo Received is hit within the again by somebody throwing an egg, and Lee Dong Shik is proven smiling in a chilling approach. The video’s textual content asks, “Which one in every of us is the monster?” Han Joo Received asks Lee Dong Shik, “Who killed them?” Lee Dong Shik replies in a sing-song voice with a smile, “Attempt to guess.” Viewers are left questioning what the village’s secret may very well be and what reality Han Joo Received will probably be making an attempt to making an attempt to trace down on this unfamiliar place.

“Past Evil” makes its premiere in February.

