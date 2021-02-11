Watch: Shin Hye Solar, Kim Jung Hyun, And More Enjoy Each Other’s Company On Set Of “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” launched one other making-of video!

The historic fusion drama is a couple of man from fashionable occasions whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

First off, Kim Jung Hyun and Na In Woo movie the scene the place they have interaction in a struggle of nerves. Throughout rehearsal, Kim Jung Hyun severely immerses into his function and approaches Na In Woo as he declares he’ll put an finish to their little tussle. Na In Woo jokingly makes a gesture that it’ll contain ingesting, and Kim Jung Hyun feedback, “You’re too tall.”

Shin Hye Solar joins them to movie the subsequent scene, and she or he playfully pats their arms as she says, “Each of you, relax.” Na In Woo laughs, however Kim Jung Hyun asks in pure confusion, “Was that a part of the script?” He realizes it wasn’t, however each actors are candy sufficient to incorporate that within the rehearsal.

Whereas ready for the digital camera to activate, Kim Jung Hyun approaches Na In Woo and whispers, “Let’s do our greatest.” Na In Woo nods and hugs him, and as a substitute of hugging him again, Kim Jung Hyun instantly turns in the direction of Shin Hye Solar and says, “My queen.” That causes Na In Woo to giggle, and the caption notes that the king solely has eyes for his queen.

Subsequent, Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun movie the scene the place they trip a horse collectively. With Kim Jung Hyun’s steering, they’re easily capable of shoot the candy second, however they giggle behind the digital camera as Cha Chung Hwa wails her strains within the background.

Seol In Ah additionally seems within the making-of clip, and she or he waves on the viewers with a candy smile. She pairs up with Shin Hye Solar to movie the scene the place it’s revealed that the king hasn’t died. The 2 actresses focus on other ways to make the scene higher, and so they rehearse their strains collectively. They showcase their shut friendship with jokes and laughter. Shin Hye Solar provides she’ll painting how her character gained’t seize Seol In Ah’s hand though she desires to, and Seol In Ah provides that line is making her coronary heart flutter. Shin Hye Solar says it once more and departs, and Seol In Ah sadly reaches out in an try and cease her.

