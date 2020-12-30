Watch: Shin Hye Solar, Kim Jung Hyun, And More Impress With Their Confidence While Filming “Mr. Queen”

“Mr. Queen” has uploaded a enjoyable new behind-the-scenes video!

For a scene with Kim Jung Hyun, Seol In Ah, Yoo Min Kyu, and Lee Jae Gained, they hilariously battle to maintain of their laughter at Lee Jae Gained’s improvisations.

Later, Seol In Ah is joined by Shin Hye Solar and the 2 giggle about tearing up after being so immersed of their performing. As they’re filming at night time, the 2 look disenchanted that they’ll’t see the moon. Then Shin Hye Solar tells Seol In Ah, “The moon has disappeared since you are too stunning.”

The following few scenes have a look at Shin Hye Solar exhibiting off her expertise within the kitchen, genuinely shocking all of the employees on set.

Lastly, Shin Hye Solar is meticulously rehearsing her underwater scenes. She’s quickly joined by Kim Jung Hyun who instantly prepares himself by spending an uncommon period of time underwater, leaving Shin Hye Solar to play along with his hair.

After rehearsals, Shin Hye Solar explains, “He’s so robust, I don’t suppose So Yong will want a stunt double.” Kim Jung Hyun feedback, “Simply let me know. Are you filming this?” ensuring Shin Hye Solar’s praise was caught on digicam.

Watch the complete video under!

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch “Mr. Queen” with English subtitles right here!

Watch Now