Watch: Shin Hye Solar, Kim Jung Hyun, And More Look Back On Filming “Mr. Queen” And Thank Viewers

Following the conclusion of tvN’s “Mr. Queen,” the forged shared their remaining feedback in a touching behind-the-scenes video!

The historic fusion drama is a couple of man from fashionable occasions whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the surface however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

The video begins with Chae Search engine optimisation Eun, who shared, “I used to be pleased to work along with such a very good director, author, actors, and employees.” B.A.P’s Youngjae then commented, “There’s so many pleased moments in my reminiscences, so I feel this drama can be one which I’ll always remember. I need to thank the entire viewers who despatched their like to ‘Mr. Queen.’”

Subsequent, Jeon Bae Soo commented, “We filmed for a very long time, from summer season till the chilly winter. We have been so pleased that everybody tuned in and loved the drama. Thank you for watching ‘Mr. Queen’ till the final episode. Have a cheerful new 12 months and keep wholesome.”

Lee Jae Received shared, “It is a actually irritating and troublesome time for everybody, however we have been so pleased to movie figuring out that we might offer you just a bit comforting smile, and we wrapped up filming in good well being. Thank you a lot for loving our drama ‘Mr. Queen’ and I’ll come discover everybody once more by one other good manufacturing.”

Yoo Min Kyu mentioned, “It is a drama that holds numerous reminiscences for me and it’s a disgrace that it’s over. I actually loved filming along with such a fantastic director, nice actors, and nice employees. Please deal with your well being and have a cheerful new 12 months.”

Kim In Kwon commented, “Trying again on ‘Mr. Queen’ because it’s coming to an finish, it was actually pleasant to movie. Now that’s it’s accomplished it’s actually rewarding, and I stored excited about how I wished to enhance my performing.”

Cha Chung Hwa shared, “Thank you a lot for spending your valuable time tuning in to ‘Mr. Queen.’” Falling into character, she continued, “Similar to how I, Court docket Woman Choi, prayed for her majesty, I may even at all times pray for the viewers. I pray that you simply at all times stay in good well being. Thank you a lot on your love! I’m going to overlook you!”

Subsequent up, Na In Woo mentioned, “I nonetheless have numerous enhancements to make, however due to the opposite actors and employees looking for me I feel I used to be capable of end up nicely. I hope you’ve a cheerful new 12 months, don’t fall sick, and keep in good well being. Thank you.”

Seol In Ah commented, “It was my first time taking part in such a colourful character so I actually loved filming. I hope that you simply’ll keep in mind this drama as one which was fascinating up till the final episode. Don’t catch a chilly, and at all times keep wholesome and pleased. I’ll come discover everybody with a larger number of roles. Thank you for loving ‘Mr. Queen’ till the tip!”

Kim Tae Woo shared, “We labored arduous filming because the summer season, and right this moment is already the final day of filming. I need to convey my honest due to everybody who liked the drama. Thank you.”

Bae Jong Okay commented, “We started within the scorching scorching summer season and ended in the beginning of winter. It was such an pleasant drama so I feel it can stay in my reminiscences for a very long time. Thank you.”

Kim Jung Hyun shared, “We had our first day of filming in Namwon when the grass was all inexperienced, and now the pond has froze. I hope you’ll keep near your loved ones and tune in to the drama till the tip.” He lifted up his fingers within the form of a coronary heart as he added, “Settle for it. Thank you.”

Lastly, Shin Hye Solar commented, “I’m unhappy that the drama is already completed. Time actually flies by quick, I can’t consider all 20 episodes are over. Thank you so, a lot for giving your like to ‘Mr. Queen.’ Thank you.”

Watch the total video under!

Watch “Mr. Queen” with subtitles on Viki under:

Watch Now