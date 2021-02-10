Watch: Shin Hye Solar, Kim Jung Hyun, And More Work Hard To Perfect Their Passionate And Action-Packed “Mr. Queen” Scenes

The newest making-of clip of “Mr. Queen” takes viewers behind the scenes of the action-packed episodes 17 and 18!

The historic fusion drama is a couple of man from trendy occasions whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Within the first scene, Shin Hye Solar and Cha Chung Hwa are rehearsing Cha Chung Hwa’s drunk performing. Later, the director suggests she put some rice wine on her face and Cha Chung Hwa delicately locations some on her nostril. Shin Hye Solar jokingly scolds her, pointing a finger and saying, “You simply meant to look cute.” After, Shin Hye Solar jokes, “Ought to we put some in your eyebrow?”

Throughout rehearsals for Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun’s tango scene, Shin Hye Solar dramatically grabs Kim Jung Hyun’s sleeve as she asks, “What is that this? What’s in right here?” He shyly solutions, “Sizzling pack.”

As Shin Hye Solar throws her leg round Kim Jung Hyun’s physique, he feedback with fun, “It sort of feels like she’s attempting to push me over.” Later, Kim Jung Hyun explains one in all his improvisations and the director tells him to do it, displaying his confidence in the actor. Because the scene strikes ahead, the 2 actors interact of their passionate performing.

The subsequent scene options Kim Jung Hyun on his horse, whom he excitedly praises. He rehearses a scene with the director and hilariously feedback, “It’s my line,” with out altering his facial features, when the director incorrectly speaks.

After, Kim Jung Hyun practices an motion scene with Na In Woo, adorably taking a while to “buffer” when he forgets his subsequent transfer.

