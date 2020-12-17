Watch: Shin Hye Solar, Kim Jung Hyun, Choi Jin Hyuk, And More Go All Out For Action Scenes On Set Of “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s new drama “Mr. Queen” launched a hilarious new behind-the-scenes video!

The video begins with Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun rehearsing the main points of their actions. The director steps in to offer instructions, and the actors comply by going full out within the motion. Kim Jung Hyun tries to carry in his laughter, however he calmly admits, “I type of laughed. I’m sorry.”

Shin Hye Solar additionally immerses herself utterly in her position, practically tripping to seize a e book and coughing from ingesting too eagerly. In a unique scene, she makes a hilarious poses to create nice comedic impact.

When Shin Hye Solar forgets her strains, Kim Jung Hyun apologizes first, bringing laughter to the set. Cha Chung Hwa additionally makes a small mistake whereas filming, and the director jokes, “Does courtroom woman Choi (Cha Chung Hwa) even have emotions for King Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun)?”

One of many forged members feedback that Jang Bong Hwan (Choi Jin Hyuk and Shin Hye Solar’s character) is just too proficient since he’s good at cooking and is aware of a lot about historical past. Shin Hye Solar provides, “He adjusts so properly after arriving right here too. He doesn’t lack something.”

The director steps out once more to help with Kim Jung Hyun’s motion scene. Though Kim Jung Hyun practically hurts himself whereas leaping, he acts by means of the ache as if nothing had occurred.

Lastly, Choi Jin Hyuk talks about his particular look within the drama. He shares, “It’s been a very long time since I’ve made a cameo, and it’s such an honor. I’m very grateful to be known as upon for such a superb undertaking. It’s an attention-grabbing and distinctive topic, so please proceed to sit up for it sooner or later.”

Watch the total making-of video under!

The subsequent episode of “Mr. Queen” airs on December 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch “Mr. Queen” under:

Watch Now