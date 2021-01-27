Watch: Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Are Full Of Laughs And Ideas Filming Their 1st Night Together In “Mr. Queen”

“Mr. Queen” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at episodes 13 and 14!

The historic fusion drama is a few man from trendy instances whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the surface however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

The video begins off with Kim Jung Hyun’s intricate stunt scene the place he flies backwards whereas tied to wires. After efficiently filming, he returns to set together with his bloody make-up achieved and approaches Shin Hye Sun. She jokingly screams out, “Get away! I’m scared!”

The following scene is the pair’s first night time collectively and the 2 are stuffed with concepts throughout rehearsals. Because the scene will get extra intimate, the 2 shock by bursting out into laughter as quickly because the director yells “Minimize!” and Kim Jung Hyun feedback, “I can’t raise my head!”

Later, Kim Jung Hyun is filming an intense scene with Bae Jong Okay, who explains, “I nearly fell again as a result of Jung Hyun stored coming in the direction of me,” as she pretends to scold him.

Shin Hye Sun then perfects a scene the place a rock causes her bowl to fly out of her palms. Whereas the employees member hit the goal completely on their first attempt, they hilariously wrestle to get it once more.

After, Shin Hye Sun begins rehearsals with baby actress Kang Chae Received, who’s trapped. The director tells them what angle appears to be like finest earlier than another person feedback, “I feel she would possibly fall out.” The forged and crew then all burst into laughter when Kang Chae Received nonchalantly slips proper out of the entice.

