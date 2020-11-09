Watch: Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Get In Sync At First Filming Of Upcoming Historical Fusion Drama

tvN has launched some behind-the-scenes clips from the primary filming of the upcoming drama “No Contact Princess”!

“No Contact Princess” is a historic fusion drama a couple of man from trendy occasions whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon Dynasty.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Shin Hye Sun seems on set wearing hanbok and together with her hair executed. She introduces herself and says, “I’m Shin Hye Sun, enjoying the queen Kim So Yong, who has the soul of Bong Hwan trapped inside her.”

As she prepares for her first filming, she is just a little nervous and by accident breaks off the door in her palanquin. However she concludes cheerfully, “Despite the fact that that is only a behind-the-scenes interview, the workers have arrange lights for me. That’s how in sync we’re. I hope that viewers will acknowledge our synergy.”

Kim Jung Hyun introduces himself as King Cheoljong. In his first filming, Kim So Yong makes an attempt to climb into his palanquin with him, however he pushes her out. Nevertheless, Kim Jung Hyun by accident pushes Shin Hye Sun too far in order that she is out of the digital camera body, and apologizes.

Veteran actress Bae Jong Okay, who performs Queen Sunwon, seems on set to applause from the manufacturing workers. She bows in embarrassment and says, “It’s been a very long time since I did a historic drama, however the ambiance on set is a lot enjoyable. We’re including a contact of comedy to actual historic occasions, so it’s quite a lot of enjoyable.”

Kim Tae Woo, who performs Kim Jwa Geun, Queen Sunwon’s youthful brother, asks viewers to look ahead to the drama. Seol In Ah, who performs Hwa Jin, tells viewers to anticipate the fusion of historic drama and comedy.

