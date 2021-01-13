Watch: Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun Get Playful And Affectionate Behind The Scenes Of “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video of Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun!

The making-of video begins with the candy kiss scene between Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun. Within the first take, Kim Jung Hyun bends Shin Hye Sun’s waist too far down, so he strikes in additional gently for the second take.

In an open air scene, Shin Hye Sun struggles to take away the protecting on prime of her head rapidly sufficient. She apologizes however says with willpower, “I can do that effectively.” When the knot retains getting caught, Kim Jung Hyun suggests she takes it off slowly in a single clean movement, serving to her to complete the take efficiently.

Throughout a scene by which the digital camera solely movies Shin Hye Sun, she’s unable to carry again her laughter due to Kim Jung Hyun’s appearing. Kim Jung Hyun continues to attempt to make her snigger by altering expressions playfully whereas the digital camera solely movies Shin Hye Sun. Nonetheless, Shin Hye Sun clears the scene efficiently, however she shakes Kim Jung Hyun again and forth afterwards.

As Kim Jung Hyun joins Shin Hye Sun within the bathtub, Kim Jung Hyun says, “That is the primary time I’ve been in a combined bathtub since I used to be born.” From the sting of the set, Chae Website positioning Eun watches the romantic scenes unfold whereas blushing and laughing. Kim Jung Hyun can also’t cease laughing and will get embarrassed when he has to behave straight in entrance of the digital camera as a substitute of with Shin Hye Sun.

