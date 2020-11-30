Watch: Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun’s Upcoming Drama “Mr. Queen” Shares Hilarious Blooper Reel

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mr. Queen” has launched a enjoyable blooper reel forward of its premiere!

“Mr. Queen” is a brand new historic fantasy-comedy drama a couple of man from fashionable instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty.

Shin Hye Sun will star within the drama as Kim So Younger, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun will play King Cheoljong, who looks as if a weak and ineffective ruler on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

The newly launched video clip takes viewers behind the scenes of the solid’s teaser and poster shoots, sharing an amusing glimpse of the celebrities filming their comedian teasers for the drama—and going through a couple of struggles alongside the best way.

“Mr. Queen” premieres on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST and can be obtainable with subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, try the brand new blooper reel beneath! (Every phase of the reel begins with a fast glimpse of what the precise teaser regarded like.)

Nonetheless curious concerning the completed product of all these teaser shoots? Take a look at a teaser for “Mr. Queen” with English subtitles beneath!

