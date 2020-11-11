General News

Watch: Shin Hye Sun Tries Desperately To Get Back To The 21st Century In New Drama Teaser

November 11, 2020
tvN’s upcoming drama “No Contact Princess” has launched a brand new teaser!

“No Contact Princess” is a historic fusion drama a couple of man from trendy occasions whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside.

In the primary teaser for the drama, Shin Hye Sun reacts with shock at being within the mistaken physique within the mistaken time interval. In the second teaser, Shin Hye Sun refuses to just accept her destiny and tries desperately to get again to her correct time.

The teaser begins with Shin Hye Sun wanting listless and never responding to her attendants, who assume that she is in poor health. It shifts to some comedian scenes by which Shin Hye Sun tries all kinds of issues to return to the 21st century, together with hitting her head exhausting and sticking her head underneath water.

Everybody within the palace panics at her weird actions, and ultimately the attendant says, “Fetch the royal doctor. The queen is appearing unusual.” Shin Hye Sun then goes down on her knees and cries out to heaven, “I simply wish to return!”

“No Contact Princess” premieres on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

