Watch: Shin Hye Sun Tries To Avoid Marriage With Kim Jung Hyun In “Mr. Queen” Teaser

A brand new teaser has been launched for the upcoming tvN drama “Mr. Queen”!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a few man from trendy occasions whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun will likely be King Cheoljong, who looks like a weak and ineffective king however has a pointy and strong-willed aspect that he retains hidden.

The video begins off with Kim So Yong saying, “This is perhaps exhausting to imagine, however I’m truly a person.” Kim So Yong, who was beforehand a chef within the Blue Home and is now caught within the Joseon dynasty, is confused to seek out herself fully reworked. She cries, “What did they do to me?” She’s reckless, operating across the palace and throwing a punch at King Cheoljong.

Later, Kim So Yong learns that she’ll marry King Cheoljong and change into the queen. King Cheoljong says, “Tomorrow is the ceremony,” and Kim So Yong responds, “I’m actually not into guys.” She suspects that her physique has modified due to water, and each time Kim So Yong sees standing water, she races over and dunks her head into it.

In a voice-over as her true self, Kim So Yong thinks, “There’s all the time a technique to escape. Let’s return to my outdated life and to my treasured physique.” She’s seen operating by way of the palace in a determined try to return to the current day.

Watch the complete teaser under!

“Mr. Queen” premieres on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable on Viki.

