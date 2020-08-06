Watch: Shin Min Ah Discovers Frightening Side To Lee Yoo Young In Trailer For Film “Diva”

A primary trailer has been shared for Shin Min Ah and Lee Yoo Young’s upcoming movie “Diva”!

“Diva” is a thriller thriller about Lee Young (performed by Shin Min Ah), nicknamed the “diva of the diving world.” After a automotive accident, insanity steadily encroaches upon her as she struggles with reminiscence loss and the disappearance of her greatest good friend Soo Jin (performed by Lee Yoo Young).

On August 6, a teaser was shared for the movie that begins by displaying a scene of Shin Min Ah’s character Lee Young being praised for her excellent diving, whereas Lee Yoo Young’s character Soo Jin appears to be like on with a darkish expression.

Whereas Lee Young receives the gold medal as anticipated, her greatest good friend and fellow diver Soo Jin is all the time a step behind her, regardless of how onerous she works. The trailer highlights the historical past of their friendship, blended in with darkish scenes.

A facet of Soo Jin that Lee Young had by no means seen earlier than is revealed little by little, and Lee Young slowly falls aside as a consequence of insanity and ambition.

Chilling scenes embody a finger digging a wound on Lee Young’s brow deeper, and Soo Jin asking, “Why? Are you want this since you’re fearful I’ll take your spot?” It’s clear that followers can stay up for highly effective performances from these two actresses within the movie.

Try the trailer under!

