Watch: Shin Min Ah Is Haunted By Lee Yoo Young In Chilling Trailer For Film “Diva”

“Diva” starring Shin Min Ah and Lee Yoo Young has launched its primary trailer!

“Diva” is a thriller thriller about Lee Young (performed by Shin Min Ah), nicknamed the “diva of the diving world.” After a automotive accident, insanity steadily encroaches upon her as she struggles with reminiscence loss and the disappearance of her finest good friend Soo Jin (performed by Lee Yoo Young).

The trailer begins with Lee Young at a press convention after what seems to be one other flawless diving efficiency. She seems to be out into the group to identify Soo Jin, who walks away.

The clip jumps to Lee Young at the hospital because the world finds out about her automotive accident. Speaking together with her diving coach Kim Hyun Min (performed by Lee Kyu Hyung), Lee Young asks about Soo Jin. To her shock, he tells her they have been collectively.

After discovering that Soo Jin has gone lacking, Lee Young begins to really feel haunted by her finest good friend. She thinks again to a time they have been taking a look at jellyfish and Soo Jin commented, “Doesn’t this seem like you? It’s very extravagant.”

Earlier than the accident, Soo Jin says she plans to retire, and Lee Young requests they compete one final time collectively. Their coach tells Lee Young, “Let’s say you mess up your particular person efficiency. Who do you suppose will get the hate?” She responds, “I’ll simply do nicely in each.”

Lee Young takes their final dive collectively, however seems to be up from the water to see Soo Jin nonetheless standing on the diving platform. Soo Jin feedback, “Even when it’s only one time, I hope you change into like me. Why? Are you afraid I’m going to take your house?” as Lee Young tears aside a locked journal. After, Lee Young asks somebody, “Earlier than the accident, what did we discuss?”

As extra haunting scenes flash by, Lee Young feedback, “There’s a Soo Jin that I do know nothing about.” Their coach feedback, “She should’ve been jealous of you.” Soo Jin remarks, “You of all folks should imagine in me.”

Lee Young falls deeper and deeper into insanity, and her coach exclaims, “You mentioned you have been completely different from her. What’s the distinction between you and her proper now?” She retorts, “Do you see me as Soo Jin?”

Watch the complete trailer under!

“Diva” premieres this September.

